Six Nations 2020: Scotland players 'fully behind' Townsend - Fagerson

Fagerson (right) has called on Scotland to be more 'clinical' after back-to-back Six Nations defeats

The Scotland squad are "fully behind" Gregor Townsend, says Zander Fagerson, amid criticism of the head coach from Finn Russell.

Fly-half Russell, exiled from the squad for Scotland's opening two Six Nations defeats after breaching team protocol, questioned Townsend's leadership style and tactics in a newspaper interview.

But Glasgow Warriors and Scotland prop Fagerson has backed the head coach.

"I do feel that he is the right man for the job," Fagerson said.

"Personally, I'm really enjoying being in the camp. I enjoy wearing the Thistle and playing for my country.

"We have a really good squad of boys. We're fully behind Gregor."

Fagerson believes there is no way back for former Glasgow team-mate Russell unless he agrees to admit he was wrong and follow the rules.

"We have standards as a squad and if you're not going to stick by them then he knows what he needs to do get back in the squad," he added. "So the ball is in his court."

Scotland have sustained bonus-point defeats away to Ireland and home to England, but Fagerson sees "plenty of positives".

Townsend's side continue their campaign on 22 February against Italy in Rome.

"It's a must-win game for us." the 24-year-old added.

"It's just crucial, clinical last little bits that have been missing. We've had chances to win both games - that's the exciting part, but it's gutting because we know how close we came."