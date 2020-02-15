Elliot Daly: Saracens back indicates he will stay despite relegation

Elliot Daly was part of the England side that reached the World Cup final in 2019

Elliot Daly has indicated he is likely to join England team-mate Jamie George in staying with Saracens when they play Championship rugby next season.

The double winners will be relegated from the Premiership in June as punishment for breaching salary rules.

England hooker George has already pledged his future to the ailing club.

"I reckon I'll stay, pretty similar to Jamie. I am still in contract," said versatile back Daly, 27, who is currently on Six Nations duty.

"We have the rest of the season to sort it out. At the moment, I'm just thinking about the next couple of games with England and then when I get back to Saracens, we'll start talking about next year."

An initial 35-point deduction and £5.36m fine for persistently spending above their wage limit were followed by another 70-point deduction, which guarantees Saracens' relegation at the end of this season.

Sarries have had assurances from the British and Irish Lions, and England that competing in the Championship will not harm the ambitions of their international stars, but the details of what a year in the second tier will mean for the players are still being finalised.

Daly's England and Saracens team-mates Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, and Billy and Mako Vunipola have yet to reveal their intentions.

Daly, who only joined from Wasps in the summer, added: "My first day wasn't the best! It's a big thing and it's not to be taken lightly, but the way Saracens dealt with the players I thought was really good.

"I didn't see this coming but I definitely don't have any regrets joining. The way that we train, the players there, the coaching staff - it's an amazing club to be at.

"When a club like Saracens want to sign you, the best team in Europe as they were at that time, it's a no-brainer to go and play with some very good people."