Owen Watkin: Centre hopes for Wales selection after Ospreys comeback

Owen Watkin scored his first league try for almost four years against Ulster on Saturday

Wales centre Owen Watkin hopes his try-scoring return for Ospreys will lead to a Six Nations call-up.

The 23-year-old played in Ospreys' 26-24 win over Ulster having previously spent two months out recovering from knee surgery.

And having come through unscathed he is hoping for a place in the Wales squad to face France on 22 February.

"It is nice to have this game under my belt before heading back to Wales," said Watkin.

"I hope to put my hand up for France and I will find out next week."

Ospreys forwards coach Carl Hogg praised Watkin's contribution.

"I thought he played very well," he said.

"Considering he's been out for a number of weeks, he looked sharp. It was a difficult game for outside backs to get involved, but he took his try very well and he looked creative and sharp with ball in hand."

The victory ended a four-month losing run for Ospreys and signalled only a second victory in 17 games in the the 2019-20 season.

Ospreys players celebrate a first win since 12 October, 2019

Hogg said he was delighted for the players and never questioned their effort or will to win.

"The spirit of the group has never wavered and our defensive effort against Ulster was outstanding.

"There are lots of detractors on the outside but in the dressing room the group of young men are very tight.

"We've been on the wrong end of tight scoreboards three or four times over the past couple of months, so it's rewarding for the players to get their tangible win."

Hogg added the result will boost morale going into the rest of the season.

"We've lost games over the past three months because we've lacked confidence. A number of young guys have been exposed and that will benefit us in the long run."