Jersey Reds: Doncaster inflict biggest league loss of season on islanders

Antonio Harris has scored 11 tries in all competitions this season for Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds suffered their biggest league defeat of the season as they went down 38-10 at Doncaster.

The islanders conceded four tries in the first half as they trailed 26-5 at half-time - Kyle Evans scored two tries, while Tyson Lewis and Colin Quigley also crossed before the break.

Antonio Harris scored a try for the Reds before the break.

Joe Sproston got another score for Doncaster and Evans completed his hat-trick either side of James Newey's try.

Jersey have now lost five of their past seven Championship games - including each of their last three - and stay fifth in the table.