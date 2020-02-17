Tom Youngs: Leicester hooker cited over punching allegation in Wasps match

Tom Youngs has scored one try in 14 appearances for Leicester this season

Leicester hooker Tom Youngs has been cited for allegedly punching Wasps forward Will Rowlands.

The incident involving the 33-year-old ex-England forward happened in the 53rd-minute of Saturday's 18-9 Premiership win at Welford Road.

If he is found guilty by an RFU panel on Tuesday he could face a suspension.

The starting point for a low-end offence is a two-week ban, rising to six weeks for a mid-range offence and 10 weeks for the most serious.