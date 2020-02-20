Premiership: Wasps v Saracens

Former New Zealand international Malakai Fekitoa has recovered from a knee knock to start for Wasps

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Friday, 21 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make four changes from the defeat by Leicester last Saturday, as centre Malakai Fekitoa returns from injury.

Prop Ben Harris is back from a shoulder injury, lock Charlie Matthews returns and number eight Brad Shields makes his first start since November.

Flanker Sean Reffell makes his first start for relegated Saracens, who make four changes from their win over Sale.

Prop Richard Barrington and hooker Jack Singleton are reinstated in the pack, while Duncan Taylor comes in at centre.

Wasps continue under interim head coach Lee Blackett following the departure of director of rugby Dai Young from the Ricoh Arena on Tuesday.

Blackett, who was attack and backs coach under Young, was in charge of the team at Welford Road last weekend as Wasps lost 18-9.

Wasps go into the game 10th in the Premiership, eight points off the top four.

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson (co-capt), Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Matthews, Flament, Willis, Young (co-capt), Shields.

Replacements: Oghre, West, Alo, Cardall, Carr, Porter, Sopoaga, Le Bourgeois.

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Taylor, Barritt (capt), Lewington; Vunipola, Whiteley; Barrington, Singleton, Koch, Kpoku, Hunter-Hill, Isiekwe, Reffell, Wray.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Carre, Ibuanokpe, Christie, Pifeleti, Spencer, Morris, Crossdale.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.