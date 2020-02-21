Premiership: London Irish v Gloucester

London Irish centre Curtis Rona scored two tries as the Exiles won 29-15 at Harlequins last Saturday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make five changes from their victory over Harlequins last time out, with winger Matt Williams and scrum-half Nick Phipps returning.

Props Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi and Ollie Hoskins start, while flanker Blair Cowan is back after illness.

Gloucester's team shows seven changes after their home defeat by Exeter.

Scrum-half Charlie Chapman makes his first Premiership start and winger Ollie Thorley comes in as injured pair Joe Simpson and Tom Marshall drop out.

Josh Hohneck and Todd Gleave are named in the front row, lock Ed Slater is back after injury, Freddie Clarke starts at flanker and Mark Atkinson returns at centre.

London Irish are looking for a third successive Premiership victory, having won away at Northampton Saints and Harlequins.

Gloucester have lost their last two league games, at Bristol Bears and at Kingsholm against leaders Exeter.

The Cherry and Whites start round 11 in sixth, three points off the top four, with the Exiles one point and two places behind them.

London Irish: Loader; Williams, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Myler, Phipps; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Porecki, Hoskins, Coleman, Van der Merwe (capt), Rogerson, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Elrington, Kepu, Mafi, Donnell, Meehan, Campbell, Stokes.

Gloucester: Banahan; Rees-Zammit, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Chapman; Hohneck, Gleave, Balmain, Slater, Mostert (capt), Clarke, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Rapava-Ruskin, Knight, Morgan, Hinkley, Varney, Evans, Seabrook.

Referee: Luke Pearce.