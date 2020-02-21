Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

Ian Whitten - who will make his 150th Premiership appearance for Exeter - made his debut in September 2012

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter make three changes for visit of Northampton as the Premiership's top two clash at Sandy Park.

Fly-half Joe Simmonds returns from a three-week ban and replaces Gareth Steenson, Phil Dollman starts at full-back for Stuart Hogg and centre Tom Hendrickson comes in for Sam Hill.

Saints boss Chris Boyd has made eight changes after two successive defeats.

Having trained with England earlier in the week, scrum-half Alex Mitchell makes his start of the season.

Two other changes in the backs see Andy Symons coming in at centre and Ahsee Tuala given a start on the wing.

Boyd has also selected a new front-row after last week's loss to Bristol with Francois van Wyk, James Fish and Paul Hill all starting.

Lewis Moon comes into the second row after Alex Moon injured his knee last week and JJ Tonks is recalled from England Under-20 duty to start at flanker.

Alex Coles keeps his place at lock, but Lewis Bean will pack down alongside him in the engine room.

Exeter go into the game after an impressive win at Gloucester last week, but have lost their last two at Sandy Park - a heavy Premiership Cup semi-final defeat to Harlequins and a 22-19 reversal to Sale in the Premiership.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"As great as it would be, and I think everyone understands the scenario to get yourself some breathing space at the top, the reality is we've got to turn up and perform, because our last home game we didn't turn up and perform.

"We could have been nine points clear already if we'd have turned up and performed against Sale, but we didn't and that's the thing that's burning me a little bit and I'm going to keep reminding the players about it.

"The important thing for us is not to worry too much about where the league will go, but about what we want to see from ourselves in the first minute of the game, and if we can focus on that, that gives us the best opportunity to score points and scoring points then the league looks after itself."

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd told BBC Radio Northampton:

"It's going to be a challenge, you've got to control the game because if you let them into their power game then they're going to hurt you.

"Inside your 22 they're very efficient at turning that possession into points, against pretty much everybody, so you've got to stop them getting into those positions and we've got a few ideas.

"They're a very good side, well-drilled and well-organised, and tough to beat."

Exeter: Dollman; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Hendrickson, Woodburn; J Simmonds (capt), White; Moon, Taione, Williams, Kirsten, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds

Replacements: Poole, Hepburn, Pieretto, Skinner, Armand, Maunder, Steenson, Bodilly

Northampton: Mallinder; Tuala, Proctor, Symons, Collins; Grayson, Mitchell; van Wyk, Fish, Hill, Coles, Bean, Wood, Tonks, Harrison (capt)

Replacements: Haywood, Waller, Franks, Glynn, Ludlam, Reinach, Dingwall, Naiyaravoro

Referee: Jack Makepeace