Six Nations 2020: England v Ireland - Will Addison in squad

English-born Will Addison made his Ireland debut in 2018 and has won four caps

Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday 23 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Ulster

Ulster back Will Addison is in Ireland's 36-man squad to take on England despite earlier doubts about his fitness for the Six Nations game.

Addison, 27, was facing a fitness battle for the Twickenham encounter on Sunday after picking up a calf injury.

As expected back row Caelan Doris returns after missing the win over Wales because of concussion sustained in the opener against Scotland.

Ireland sit second, behind leaders France on points difference.

Addison was named in Ireland's squad for a training camp in Cork last week but was unable to attend because of the injury.

The versatile back, who is usually in the centre, has won four Ireland caps but was not in the match-day squad for the victories over Scotland and Wales.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose continues his recovery from finger surgery and is expected to be sidelined at least until the penultimate contest against Italy.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will name his match-day squad for the match against the World Cup finalists on Wednesday.

England lie fourth in the standings and four points behind Ireland as the Six Nations returns following a two-week break.

Ireland squad:

Forwards: Will Addison (Ulster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Billy Burns (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Dave Kearney (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Luke McGrath (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster, capt), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Backs: Will Connors (Leinster), Max Deegan (Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Jack McGrath (Ulster), Jack O'Donoghue (Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).