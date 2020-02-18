Six Nations Championship: Pick your Scotland XV to play Italy

Six Nations Championship: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen BBC Radio 5live & BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

On the back of two defeats to Ireland and England, Scotland are aiming to get a Six Nations victory at the third time of asking in Rome this Saturday.

Who should Gregor Townsend select? Pick and share your XV below.