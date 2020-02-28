Premiership: Northampton Saints v Saracens

Ben Earl came on in England's Six Nations wins over Scotland and Ireland this month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 29 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make five changes from the side thrashed at Exeter last weekend.

James Grayson is rested after his head injury assessment and replaced by Dan Biggar, with Rory Hutchinson back from Scotland duty and Harry Mallinder fit.

Saracens give starts to Ben Earl and Nick Tompkins after making Test debuts for England and Wales respectively.

Winger Rotimi Segun and scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth come into the side while Will Skelton returns after serving a four-week suspension.

Chris Boyd's Northampton are fourth in the table - a point behind second-placed Sale - while relegated Saracens have won seven of their 11 Premiership games this season.

Northampton: Mallinder; Tuala, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Van Wyk, Fish, Hill, Coles, Bean, Wood, Tonks, Harrison (capt)

Replacements: Marshall, B Franks, O Franks, Glynn, Eadie, Taylor, Symons, Proctor

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Taylor, Tompkins, Lewington; M Vunipola, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Singleton, Lamositele, Skelton, Hunter-Hill, Isiekwe, Earl, Wray (capt)

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Carre, Koch, Kpoku, Clark, Day, Morris, Gallagher