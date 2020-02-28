Premiership: London Irish v Wasps

Wasps lock Will Rowlands won his first Wales cap in the narrow Six Nations defeat at home to France in Cardiff

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday, 1 March Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make three changes from the 24-20 home win over Gloucester.

Tom Parton starts at full-back, freeing Ben Loader to switch to the wing, while Ben Meehan returns at scrum-half and Harry Elrington comes in at prop.

New Wales international Will Rowlands comes straight back into Wasps' starting XV after a lively appearance from the bench against France.

He is the only change to the Wasps team which enjoyed a 60-10 Premiership record win over Saracens.

Co-captain Thomas Young - son of former boss Dai Young - has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury while Sione Vailanu (knee) could be out of action for approximately two months and Michael Le Bourgeois sustained a medial cruciate knee injury in the eight-try win over Sarries.

Matteo Minozzi remains away on international duty with Italy, but Kieran Brookes (knee) is fit enough named among the replacements.

Wasps have picked up four try bonus points in their last five matches, scoring 20 tries. Another comfortable bonus-point win would lift them above Sunday's hosts Irish in the table.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Myler, Meehan; Elrington, Matu'u, Hoskins, van der Merwe (capt), Coleman, Rogerson, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements:Porecki, Dell, Kepu, Mafi, Donnell, Phipps, Campbell, Stokes.

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson (capt); Harris, Taylor, Alo, Rowlands, Flament, Shields, Willis, Carr.

Replacements: Oghre, West, Brookes, Matthews, Morris, Porter, Sopoaga, Spink.

Referee: Tom Foley.