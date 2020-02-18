Pro14: Ulster wary of Cheetahs - Baloucoune

Robert Baloucoune runs in for a try against the Ospreys last weekend

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Cheetahs Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster FM and the BBC

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune says the Cheetahs will provide a tough test in Saturday's Pro14 encounter in Belfast.

Baloucoune scored a try in last weekend's defeat by Ospreys which leave Ulster seven points clear of the third-placed Cheetahs in Conference A.

"They've been playing well and beat us at the start of the season so we know what threat they pose," he said.

"They are a major threat out wide and a win this weekend would give us breathing space for the top two."

The Cheetahs inflicted a 63-26 hammering on Ulster last October and their scrum-half Ruan Pienaar makes his first return to Ulster after a successful seven-year spell with the Irish side ended in 2017.

"I'm sure the fans are buzzing and most of the players are looking forward to seeing him back," added Baloucoune.

Pienaar respect

"I watched him on TV and he was great for Ulster - everyone respects him here."

Baloucoune has impressed since breaking into the senior squad last season and the 22-year-old has already notched up five tries this season.

His eye-catching form earned him the chance to train with the Ireland squad earlier this year as part of a development programme.

"It was a great experience and I took a lot away from it - it was a bit surreal, training and playing with boys you usually see on TV," he said.

"I'm not going to looking too far ahead. I'm still going to try and perform for Ulster and Andy Farrell (Ireland coach) said to go back and play the way I was playing.

"It's about having the confidence and belief that I can push for an Ireland call-up - it's about me coming back to Ulster and showing what I'm about."