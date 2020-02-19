Six Nations 2020: Wales can match France scrum - Adam Jones

Adam Jones won five British and Irish Lions caps between 2009 and 2013

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Former Wales prop Adam Jones says France's scrum in this Six Nations is yet to match their packs of the past.

Current Wales loose-head prop Wyn Jones claimed the France scrum will try to "cheat" when the sides meet at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

But Harlequins scrum coach Jones, who won 95 caps and three Six Nations Grand Slams for his country, says the Wales scrum will hold its own.

"I think the best way to beat France is to take them square on," said Jones.

"Wales should not try to take them on in a Top 14 type of scrum, where they just hit and drive up, you want to be technically as good as you can against them."

The 38-year-old, who made 44 Six Nations appearances spanning a decade, said the France pack had not dominated the scrum despite winning their opening two matches in this year's tournament.

"Is this the French scrum of old? I don't know," said Jones.

"They've not been dominant in the first few games, I'd like to think we would more than hold our own.

"I'm not sure they are the same level they used to be, they don't have a Nicolas Mas, Sylvain Marconnet or Christian Califano.

"So it is not as feared as it used to be and I would like to think Wales can get some change out of them."

Be as nice as possible

Media playback is not supported on this device Refereeing of scrums 'inconsistent' so far - Jonathan Humphreys

Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys has questioned the "inconsistent" refereeing of scrums at this year’s Six Nations.

The Wales scrum was left frustrated with what the coaching staff perceived to be inconsistencies from referee Romain Poite in the Wales defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

Jones said the Wales coaching staff and players will be trying to get on the right side of Saturday's referee Matthew Carley before the game has started with the home side hoping to scrum legally.

"It starts in the week when the referees meet the coaches," said Jones.

"Some coaches are confrontational but they will try to make the referee feel good.

"From a players' point of view, when the referee comes in and tells them what he expects, there is no point in being rude.

"You want him on your side so it is best to be as polite and as nice as possible."