Rhys Patchell: Scarlets fly-half nearing return from shoulder injury

Rhys Patchell has won 19 caps for Wales since his debut in 2013

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell could return for the Scarlets trip to Munster on 29 February after more than three months out with a shoulder injury.

Patchell, who played six games at the 2019 World Cup, has not featured for his region so far this season.

But the 26-year-old has now returned to contact training after surgery.

"He's progressing well, his contact progressions are increasing every day and he's ticking boxes," said Scarlets assistant coach Ioan Cunningham.

"Hopefully he'll be available in the next week or so."

Patchell could theoretically be available to Wales for the final two rounds of the Six Nations if he comes through a potential comeback in Limerick, though a recall would seem unlikely given his lack of game-time.

Scarlets target Sam Costelow, the Wales under-20 outside-half currently with Leicester Tigers, has been training with the senior Wales squad before the France game as Dan Biggar goes through concussion tests.

"It's fantastic for him, great to be in there and learning off internationals, and the coaches get early eyes on him as well," Cunningham told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm sure he's got a fantastic career ahead of him, hopefully [at the Scarlets next season], but he is a good player and there's a lot of clubs looking at him, deservedly so."

Scarlets are not yet setting a target date for the return of flanker James Davies, another World Cup player who has not worn their jersey this season.

"He's getting closer but it's two steps forward and one step back," said Cunningham.