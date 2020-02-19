Henry Purdy: Bristol Bears back signs new two-year deal

Henry Purdy scored a try in Bristol's comeback victory at Northampton on Sunday

Bristol Bears utility back Henry Purdy has signed a new two-year contract.

The 25-year-old joined on a short-term deal from Championship side Coventry last month, scoring a try against his former club Gloucester on his debut.

Purdy left the Cherry and Whites at the end of last season after scoring 16 tries in 49 Premiership appearances.

"He came to the club with a desire to establish himself back in the top flight and we've already seen what he's capable of," said Bristol boss Pat Lam.

Purdy - who can play at wing, centre or full-back - has scored two tries in two appearances since joining Bristol.

He told the club website: "It feels like an awesome culture Pat has built here with an outstanding group of players and staff."