Six Nations 2020: Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale says he is better than in 2018

Jacob Stockdale sprints clear of George North in Ireland's 24-14 win over Wales earlier this month

Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale says his form is better than his record-setting 2018 Six Nations despite failing to score a try in his last six games.

Stockdale, who set a new best of seven tries in the tournament two years ago, will be seeking to notch a first score of 2020 against England on Sunday.

"I think I am playing better rugby than in 2018," the Ulster back, 23, said.

"I'm enjoying myself a lot more, I'm more solid defensively, I am getting my hands on the ball more than in 2018."

He may have not registered a try in this year's Six Nations but Ireland have won their opening games against Scotland and Wales and a victory at Twickenham would secure the Triple Crown.

Stockdale's seventh and final try of the 2018 campaign came at the London venue as Ireland secured the Six Nations Grand Slam.

Missing the walk-ins

He added: "Every winger knows you are going to experience dry spots, times where passes don't get thrown to you, where you don't get the walk-ins that a winger needs to feed off every now and again to get those tries.

"It just happens to be that the tries aren't coming my way.

"I am really happy with where my game is at the moment, I am really enjoying my rugby. Hopefully a couple of tries will come my way in the next few weeks.

"Looking at the first two rounds, things have been going pretty well. We still have to get that 100% knowing where each other is, but we are definitely getting there."