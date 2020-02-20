Pro14: Edinburgh v Connacht (Fri) - changes for both sides

Stan South joined Edinburgh on loan from Exeter last month

Lock Stan South will make his debut for Conference B leaders Edinburgh in one of five changes for Friday's Pro14 match at home to Connacht.

Fellow forwards Mike Willemse and Simon Berghan also start while captain Nic Groom and Simon Hickey make up the half-back partnership.

Connacht make four changes, all in the pack.

Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt come into the front row and Joe Maksymiw and Niall Murray are in at lock.

Dave Heffernan and Ultan Dillane are with Ireland's Six Nations squad and Gavin Thornbury was injured in last week's 29-0 win against Cardiff Blues.

Head coach Andy Friend told Connacht's website: "We put in a good performance against Cardiff, but we know there are still areas for improvement and Edinburgh in Murrayfield are a different prospect this week.

"They have set the pace in our conference and are sitting top of the table. We know that results against them at home and away between now and the end of the season will have a huge bearing on our qualification prospects."

South joined Edinburgh on loan from Exeter Chiefs this month while prop Berghan has been released from Scotland duty for Edinburgh. Another prop, Dan Winning, could make his professional debut from the bench.

"The next two weeks will be important for us," head coach Richard Cockerill told Edinburgh's website. "These parts of the season aren't about style, it's about substance.

"Connacht are a good team and they've got a coaching group that like to play. They made a good Cardiff Blues side look very ordinary last weekend, so we know that we'll have to be at the top of our game come Friday night."

Line-ups

Edinburgh: Damien Hoyland, Eroni Sau, Mark Bennett, Matt Scott, Duhan van der Merwe, Simon Hickey, Nic Groom (capt); Pierre Schoeman, Mike Willemse, Simon Berghan, Stan South, Lewis Carmichael, Nick Haining, Luke Crosbie, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Cameron Fenton, Murray McCallum, Dan Winning, Jamie Hodgson, John Barclay, Charlie Shiel, Jaco van der Walt, George Taylor.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Kyle Godwin, Peter Robb, John Porch, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Joe Maksymiw, Paul Boyle, Colby Fainga'a, Jarrad Butler (capt).

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Paddy McAllister, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Eoghan Masterson, Eoin McKeon, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Daly.