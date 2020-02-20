Pro14: Ospreys v Leinster (Fri)

Owen Watkin injured his knee in Ospreys' 40-19 loss to Racing 92 on 7 December

Pro14: Ospreys v Leinster Venue: The Gnoll, Date: Fri, 21 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, score updates on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Ospreys have Wales pair Owen Watkin and Adam Beard available again for the Pro14 home match against defending champions Leinster in Neath.

Ospreys have made one change from the side that defeated Ulster with number eight Dan Baker replacing Gareth Evans.

Leinster have made eight personnel changes and one positional from the side that beat Cheetahs with Rhys Ruddock moving to number eight.

James Tracy is named at hooker in place of Ronan Kelleher who is with Ireland.

Scott Fardy captains Leinster who have made five changes to their backline.

Flanker Olly Cracknell will make his 100th appearance for the Ospreys.

Leinster are top of Conference A having won all 11 games so far, while Ospreys prop up the section despite ending a four-month unbeaten run with victory against Ulster.

Ospreys

C Evans; H Dirksen, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; L Price, A Davies; N Smith, S Otten, S Gardiner, A Beard, B Davies, D Lydiate (capt), O Cracknell, D Baker.

Replacements: S Parry, G Thomas, G Gajion, L Ashley, S Cross, S Venter, T Thomas-Wheeler, J Hook.

Leinster

H Keenan; C Kelleher, J O'Brien, C O'Brien, J Lowe; C Frawley, J Gibson-Park; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent, R Molony, S Fardy (capt), J Murphy, S Penny, R Ruddock.

Replacements: S Cronin, M Milne, J Aungier, J Dunne, R Baird, R Osborne, H Byrne, T O'Brien

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistants: Aled Evans (WRU), Ben Breakspear (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU).