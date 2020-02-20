Reece Marshall: Northampton hooker joins Jersey Reds on short-term loan
- From the section Rugby Union
Northampton hooker Reece Marshall has joined Championship side Jersey Reds on a short-term loan deal.
The 25-year-old has recovered from a serious hamstring injury which has seen him miss all of the current season.
He started 12 games for Saints last season and was a replacement in 12 more, scoring six tries.
"I've not been able to get a run of games, so I spoke to Chris [Boyd, Saints' director of rugby] and the opportunity came up," Marshall said.
"I've heard good things about here so why not, it's a good opportunity to get some rugby in," he added to BBC Radio Jersey.