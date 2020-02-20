England v Ireland: Beno Obano to cover Joe Marler or Ellis Genge

Beno Obano played for Bath against Worcester in the Premiership on Saturday

Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Bath prop Beno Obano could be in line for his first England cap after being recalled to Eddie Jones' training squad for Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland.

Obano, 25, was released from training on Wednesday, but returns as cover for Joe Marler or Ellis Genge.

Loose-head prop Mako Vunipola is unavailable after returning to Tonga for family reasons.

"We've got a few niggles so we needed an extra prop in there," Jones said.

But the England coach would not specify whether it is Marler or Genge who is a doubt for the match at Twickenham.

Marler was set to return at loose-head prop, with Genge resuming his role as a replacement.