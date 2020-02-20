Eddie Jones sorry for joking reporter was thinking of 'another half-Asian person'

Eddie Jones has been England head coach since 2015

England head coach Eddie Jones has apologised for joking that a reporter must be thinking of "another half-Asian person" in response to a question at his news conference on Thursday.

Jones was asked about his meditation practises, having revealed in June last year that he engages in mindfulness as part of his early morning routine.

"I don't think I've ever spoken about meditation," said the Australian.

"You must be thinking about someone else. Maybe another half-Asian person."

Smiling, Jones added: "Maybe we all look the same."

Jones later issued an apology to the reporter.

A Rugby Football Union spokesman said: "Eddie made an off-the-cuff comment during the press conference which was not intended to cause any offence.

"He has subsequently spoken to the journalist privately explaining this and apologised, which was accepted."

The question followed Jones being asked about what steps are taken to look after the mental health of his players.