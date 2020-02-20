Six Nations 2020: France accuse Wales of 'lack of respect' over scrum comments

Media playback is not supported on this device Refereeing of scrums 'inconsistent' so far - Jonathan Humphreys

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

France coach Fabien Galthie has accused Wales of a "lack of respect" ahead of Saturday's Six Nations encounter.

Prop Wyn Jones said he expected France's pack to "cheat" in their bid to gain scrum supremacy when the teams meet in Cardiff.

The Scarlets player expects France to bend the rules, saying: "We know they'll hit and chase and cheat."

"They don't have to say this sort of thing in the Six Nations," said Galthie.

"It's a lack of respect," he added. "A lack of respect for our scrum. A lack of respect for our team. A lack of respect for French rugby. A lack of respect for our nation.

"In the last two matches their scrum has gone down 13 times and has been penalised six times, while we've been penalised four times."

French team manager and former hooker Raphael Ibanez also weighed into the argument, describing Jones' comments as "a puerile attack".

"Our reference points are the tournament referees with whom we have worked intelligently since the start of the tournament, not a player or coach of the opposing team," Ibanez said.

"To see them crying like this makes us smile."