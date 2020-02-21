Six Nations 2020: Wales wing Josh Adams backs George North for more Test success

Josh Adams (left) and George North have scored 54 Wales tries between them

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Josh Adams says fellow wing George North has a lot left to give to international rugby as the pair prepare for the Six Nations clash with France.

North has scored 40 tries in 93 Tests for Wales and is joint second highest behind Shane Williams.

The 27-year-old has received criticism after his quiet performance during the 24-14 defeat against Ireland but Adams has highlighted North's qualities.

"He is definitely someone I looked up to," said Adams.

The Wales wing added: "He has had a fantastic career and so far and is only 27. 93 caps at 27. That is incredible.

"He is easily going to smash 100, 120 caps maybe and he has got so much left in the tank as well.

"I will never reach his physical ability because he is so big fast and powerful."

Adams has established his own reputation as one of world rugby's most lethal finishers

Media playback is not supported on this device France ‘lucky’ to have Edwards - Ibanez

Ten of those tries have come in the last nine Tests, including two hat-tricks, and he ended the 2019 World Cup as top try-scorer.

"I'm a little bit gutted in some ways if I don't score a try," he said.

"Scoring tries is great, and I absolutely love doing it.

"I look for opportunities at every chance I can get. I am always floating around the field, probably in positions you wouldn't expect me to be, always there trying to sniff out a try.

"As long as I can make a positive impact for the team, if I make a line-break and don't score but give it to somebody else and that is a right option, that's what I will do.

"Whichever way I can make a positive impact for us as a team is the most important thing. If tries come off the back of that, fantastic.

"I will just keep doing that, and hopefully that will lead to more tries and opportunities for us as a team.

"It is just one of those things where if you score a try it is great, but the winning is the best thing at the end.

"As long as we come off the field at the end and we have won the game, there is no better feeling that that."

Josh Adams has scored 14 tries in 23 Tests for Wales

Adams will be part of a Wales team containing a Six Nations record 859 caps this weekend, while they have won eight of the last nine Tests against France.

Wales are on the back of a 24-14 defeat against Ireland last time out, with Adams' contribution lasting just 25 minutes before an injury forced him off.

"Always with good teams you see, after a loss, there is a reaction the next time they play," he added.

"We have looked at the game, seen where we went wrong, things we could work on.

"Tuesday (this week) I would like to say was probably the best training day we have had as a squad since we have come in.

"Everybody was sharp, there was a bit of brutality in there, we were getting stuck into each other and it had a real feel of we need to put things right on Saturday."