Six Nations 2020: Ireland captain Johnny Sexton 'delighted' at Devin Toner's call-up for England game

Toner will make his 70th Ireland appearance against England

Captain Johnny Sexton is delighted at Devin Toner's call-up to the Ireland starting line-up for Sunday's Six Nations match against England.

The Leinster lock has replaced Iain Henderson in Andy Farrell's side after the Ulster forward pulled out on Friday for family reasons.

Toner, who has 69 caps, will make his first start since his shock omission from Ireland's World Cup squad.

"It's brilliant for him," said Sexton ahead of the Twickenham encounter.

"He has bounced back really well. Everyone has setbacks in their career and he had a big one at a bad time for him, but he has responded well.

"You saw by the reception he got against Scotland [when Toner came on as a substitute in Ireland's opening day win], I have never heard a crowd cheer so strongly for a line-out win.

"We were actually giving him a bit of stick about that, but it shows what everyone thinks about him. All the lads are delighted for him."

Ireland secured the Grand Slam with a 24-15 victory at Twickenham in March 2018 and another win in London on Sunday would see them win the Triple Crown after they defeated the Scots and Wales in their opening two Six Nations games.

Sexton and Toner are club team-mates at Leinster

Since that match, however, England have beaten Ireland in Dublin and last August inflicted a heavy 57-15 defeat on them at Twickenham in the build-up to last autumn's World Cup.

England have also been forced to make a few changes to their side, with full-back George Furbank injured and prop Mako Vunipola unavailable, but Sexton has praised their strength in depth.

"We are obviously prepared for a few different combinations, but England are very strong no matter who plays for them," added Sexton, who was handed the captain's armband after Rory Best's retirement.

"One thing I have always thought about England is that they are always four or five players deep in every position, which they are very lucky to have.

"We are preparing to face what will be the best England in the Six Nations so far. Their first two games were played in pretty poor conditions and we know we have got it all to do."

England centre Jonathan Joseph has been named on the wing for his 50th cap as head coach Eddie Jones shuffles England's backline, but it is a move that Sexton is not surprised at.

"He is a pretty talented player and one of our video analysts actually felt that they would maybe go that way," he explained.

"With the way they named their 25 or 26 players, we thought they would be trying to get all their best players on the pitch, and they have a strong line-up."