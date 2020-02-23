Coronavirus: Italy v Scotland Women among games postponed

All sporting events in the Veneto and Lombardy regions have been called off

Fears over the spread of coronavirus have led to the postponement of Scotland Women's Six Nations match with Italy along with other sporting events.

Three Serie A football matches were called off by the Italian government because of an increased number of cases in the Veneto and Lombardy regions.

Scotland were due to play Italy at 17:10 GMT in Legnano on Sunday.

Scottish Rugby has put plans in place for all staff and players to travel back to Scotland immediately.

The suspension of "all sporting events" in the area was announced by Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte at a news conference on Saturday.

Scottish Rugby pointed out that the government had made the move to contain the virus in the south east of the region.

"The match was scheduled to go ahead in the north west of the area, so while the risk is minimal, precautionary measures have been taken," it stated.

"Scottish Rugby is fully supportive of any decision that has been made in the interest of the health and safety of players, staff and supporters."

Six Nations and the two national rugby associations are in discussions about rescheduling the fixture.