Women's Six Nations: England beat Ireland 27-0 to extend unbeaten run

Women's Six Nations: England v Ireland England: (22) 27 Tries: Hunter, Dow, Breach, Fleetwood, McKenna Cons: Scarratt Ireland: (0)

England's charge to a second successive Grand Slam continued as they ended Ireland's unbeaten run in the 2020 Women's Six Nations.

Captain Sarah Hunter opened the scoring at Doncaster's Castle Park, with Abby Dow, Jess Breach and Vicky Fleetwood all following suit in the first half.

Ireland's defence improved after the break and England full-back Sarah McKenna was the only player to score.

The bonus-point win puts England three points ahead of France.

Ireland are now third and are yet to play Italy and France, while England welcome Wales at the Twickenham Stoop before travelling to Padua to take on the Azzurre.

Ireland can take heart from only conceding one try in the second half, but there was time for further bad news before the final whistle as Sene Naoupu was carried from the field on a stretcher for a head injury assessment.

Line-ups

England: McKenna; Dow, Scarratt, Reed, Breach; Daley-McLean, Riley; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Cleall, Aldcroft, Beckett, Fleetwood, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Cokayne, D Harper, Brown, Millar-Mills, A Harper, Hunt, Harrison, Scott.

Ireland: Considine; Delany, Naoupu, Fitzhenry, Doyle; Keohane, Dane; Peat, Moloney, Djougang, McDermott, Bobbett, Griffin (capt), McMahon, Caplice.

Replacements: Dabanovich, Feely, Lyons, Cooney, Wall, Cronin, Muldoon, Tyrrell.