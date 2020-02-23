Six Nations 2020: England beat Ireland to keep title hopes alive
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Six Nations: England v Ireland
|England: (17) 24
|Tries: Ford, Daly, Cowan-Dickie Pens: Farrell Cons: Farrell 3
|Ireland: (0) 12
|Tries: Henshaw, Porter Cons: Cooney
England ended Ireland's Grand Slam hopes in brutal fashion as they rediscovered some of their World Cup form to reignite their own title hopes.
First-half tries from George Ford and Elliot Daly after Irish defensive errors plus two conversions and a penalty from Owen Farrell gave England a commanding 17-0 lead.
Ireland struck back with a try from Robbie Henshaw but with Johnny Sexton uncharacteristically wayward off the tee, they never seriously threatened a comeback.
Luke Cowan-Dickie drove over for England's third midway through the second half, with replacement Andrew Porter's late try no sort of consolation for Ireland.
With Wales at home in a fortnight before a trip to Italy, Eddie Jones' men will believe they can finish the championship in style, although they may need Ireland to do them a favour and beat France in Dublin next month.
For the men in green and their head coach Andy Farrell it was a chastening afternoon, all the optimism created by the wins over Scotland and Wales leaching away in a display that was ponderous until the game was gone.
More soon.
Line-ups
England: Daly; May, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), Joseph; Ford, Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis, Lawes, Underhill, Curry.
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Launchbury, Ewels, Earl, Heinz, Slade.
Ireland: Larmour; Conway, Henshaw, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Herring, Furlong, Toner, Ryan, O'Mahony, van der Flier, Stander.
Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Porter, Dillane, Doris, Cooney, Byrne, Earls.
Referee: Jaco Peyper
Touch judges: Romain Poite & Alexandre Ruiz
TMO: Marius Jonker