Six Nations 2020: England beat Ireland to keep title hopes alive

Six Nations: England v Ireland England: (17) 24 Tries: Ford, Daly, Cowan-Dickie Pens: Farrell Cons: Farrell 3 Ireland: (0) 12 Tries: Henshaw, Porter Cons: Cooney

England ended Ireland's Grand Slam hopes in brutal fashion as they rediscovered some of their World Cup form to reignite their own title hopes.

First-half tries from George Ford and Elliot Daly after Irish defensive errors plus two conversions and a penalty from Owen Farrell gave England a commanding 17-0 lead.

Ireland struck back with a try from Robbie Henshaw but with Johnny Sexton uncharacteristically wayward off the tee, they never seriously threatened a comeback.

Luke Cowan-Dickie drove over for England's third midway through the second half, with replacement Andrew Porter's late try no sort of consolation for Ireland.

With Wales at home in a fortnight before a trip to Italy, Eddie Jones' men will believe they can finish the championship in style, although they may need Ireland to do them a favour and beat France in Dublin next month.

For the men in green and their head coach Andy Farrell it was a chastening afternoon, all the optimism created by the wins over Scotland and Wales leaching away in a display that was ponderous until the game was gone.

Line-ups

England: Daly; May, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), Joseph; Ford, Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis, Lawes, Underhill, Curry.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Launchbury, Ewels, Earl, Heinz, Slade.

Ireland: Larmour; Conway, Henshaw, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Herring, Furlong, Toner, Ryan, O'Mahony, van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Porter, Dillane, Doris, Cooney, Byrne, Earls.

Referee: Jaco Peyper

Touch judges: Romain Poite & Alexandre Ruiz

TMO: Marius Jonker