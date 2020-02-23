Cornish Pirates coach eyes Newcastle semi-final after Championship Cup win

Newcastle scored six tries when they beat Cornish Pirates 40-7 last week

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle wants his side to be drawn with runaway league leaders Newcastle after winning their Championship Cup quarter-final.

The Pirates ran in five tries as they beat Coventry 47-31 at the Mennaye to reach the semi-final stage.

Will Wilson's try and three penalties for Will Cargill saw the Pirates lead 16-9 at the break.

Dan Frost, Antonio Kiri-Kiri, AJ Cant and Robin Wedlake went over in the second half to seal the win.

The victory came a week after the Pirates were beaten 40-7 by Newcastle in the league - their heaviest loss since 2017.

The Falcons made it through the semi-finals with a 28-5 win over London Scottish and join Ealing and Nottingham in the last four.

"I'd like another dig at Newcastle," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall. "I just think it's good learning for the group, its not about now, it's about the future.

"Playing those top teams takes you sometimes to places you've never been and it's about the long term in that respect."