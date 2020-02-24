Cameron Redpath: Sale Sharks centre to join Bath on three-year deal

Redpath (right) was selected for England Under-20s in his first season at Sale

Sale Sharks centre Cameron Redpath has signed a three-year contract with fellow Premiership club Bath.

The club said Bath had paid a six-figure sum to release the 20-year-old from his existing deal.

Redpath was two years into a five-year contract and had made 22 appearances.

"After meeting with Cameron on several occasions over the past few weeks, it became clear his desire was to leave the club," Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said.

"The most important ingredient in this process is the desire for our players and staff to actually want to be here."

Redpath, who is the son of former Sale and Scotland scrum-half Bryan Redpath, said: "I would like to thank everyone at Sale for their support over the last two seasons. The coaches and staff were nothing but good to me.

"I wish everyone at the club all the best for the remainder for the season and the future."