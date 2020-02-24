Grant Stewart: Glasgow Warriors hooker signs new two-year deal

Grant Stewart is now contracted at Glasgow until 2022

Glasgow Warriors hooker Grant Stewart has signed a new two-year contract with the Pro14 club.

The 24-year-old turned professional with Warriors in 2017 and has been a regular over the past 18 months, debuting for Scotland last year.

"It was an easy choice, really," Stewart told the Glasgow website.

"It's a pleasure to come to work every morning. I want to get as much game time over the next couple of years and keep pushing forward."