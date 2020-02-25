Alby Mathewson: Former New Zealand scrum-half to join Ulster in July

Mathewson made his All Blacks debut in 2010

Former New Zealand scrum-half Alby Mathewson will join Ulster on a one-year contract in July.

The 34-year-old, who has won five caps for the All Blacks, had a 14-month spell at Munster before leaving in November.

Mathewson played for the Hurricanes, Blues, Western Force and Toulon before joining Munster.

"We are delighted that a player of Alby's quality is set to join the squad," Ulster boss Dan McFarland said.

"His leadership skills and extensive experience will be a valuable addition to our squad - especially for our younger scrum halves as they progress in their development journeys in the months ahead.

"We look forward to giving him a warm welcome as he makes Ulster his new team."

Ulster returned to winning ways on Saturday night with a 20-10 home win over Cheetahs to remain second in Conference A.

They were due to travel to Treviso to take on Benetton on Saturday but the game has been postponed because of the coronavirus.