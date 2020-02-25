Rhys Webb: Bath sign Wales scrum-half on short-term deal prior to Ospreys move

Rhys Webb
Rhys Webb made his Wales debut against Italy in 2012 and has played 32 Test matches for his country

Bath have signed Wales and British & Irish Lions scrum-half Rhys Webb on a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old left French side Toulon last month and has agreed a contract with Ospreys from next season, but will play in the Premiership for the next four months.

Director of Rugby Stuart Hooper told the Bath website: "We're very excited to bring in an international talent."

Webb could make his debut in the derby against Bristol on Sunday, 1 March.

Hooper said Webb, who has won 32 caps for Wales and played in the Six Nations game against Italy earlier this month, will add depth and quality at a "critical time of year" which has seen Max Green sidelined with a fractured leg.

"A signing of this calibre is something I know will be welcomed by the squad," he added.

"I'm sure he'll settle in quickly and I know he is looking for some game time as soon as possible."

Webb remains eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations after being given a six-month dispensation by the Welsh Rugby Union in January 2020.

He had previously been ineligible for international selection since the WRU brought in a policy in October 2017 that meant players would not be picked if they had won fewer than 60 caps and opted to move away from Wales.

