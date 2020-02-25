Zack Henry: Leicester Tigers boss Geordan Murphy signs fly-half for 2020-21 season

Geordan Murphy says Zack Henry still has plenty of room for growth

Leicester Tigers have confirmed the signing of goal-kicking fly-half Zack Henry for the 2020-21 season.

The versatile 25-year-old Harlequins academy graduate will join from French Pro D2 side USO Nevers, where he has spent the past two seasons.

Head coach Geordan Murphy told the club website Henry's "maturity, intelligence and experience" was impressive.

"Zack is an exciting talent, who adds a different dynamic to our depth at fly-half and in midfield," Murphy added.

Henry said: "My time in France has been an unforgettable period in my career which has helped me to improve as a player. But, the opportunity to join Leicester Tigers was something I did not hesitate to accept."

Meanwhile, current Leicester fly-half Tom Hardwick has agreed a new undisclosed-length deal with the club.

Hardwick is only 20, but has already made 29 first-team appearances, and kicked 113 points.

"The opportunity to work alongside and learn from guys like George Ford and Kyle Eastmond, as well as compete for spots with them, is something I want to continue to do here at Tigers," he said.