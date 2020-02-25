Joey Carbery: Ireland and Munster fly-half to undergo ankle surgery
-
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery is set to undergo surgery on his ankle, Munster have confirmed.
Carbery, 24, was ruled out of this year's Six Nations after picking up a wrist injury during Munster's Pro14 defeat by Ulster in January.
The news is a further blow for Carbery, who was expected to miss up to four months with his wrist problem.
Munster, who are second in Pro14 Conference B, welcome third-placed Scarlets to Thomond Park on Saturday.
"While rehabbing from his current wrist injury, Joey Carbery attended an ankle specialist last week who advised a further surgery," read Munster's squad update ahead of the game.
"As Carbery is already undergoing rehabilitation for a wrist injury, it was decided to go ahead with the elective procedure on his ankle."
Carbery previously injured his ankle during Ireland's World Cup warm-up victory over Italy in August but recovered in time to feature at the tournament in Japan.