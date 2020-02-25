Who is your player of the Six Nations so far?

France top the Six Nations table with three wins from three matches so far

Three rounds down, two to go.

The Six Nations silverware is at the centre of a three-way tug-of-war, with France having the tightest grip.

But, which player has taken the tournament by the scruff of the neck so far?

Here are your contenders. You can have your say with a vote at the bottom of the page:

George Ford (England)

England's fly-half did not make a single start in last year's Six Nations, but, now back in favour, he has been pulling the strings expertly as his team have grown into the tournament.

Key stat: Only Italy's Tommaso Allan has kicked for more territory than Ford, who has gained 1,171m with the boot in England's three matches.

Maro Itoje (England)

Itoje, still only 25, has maintained his usual stratospheric standards despite uncertainty over his club future in the wake of the Saracens salary cap scandal.

Key stat: Itoje is the only England forward to have played every minute of the tournament so far.

Gregory Alldritt (France)

Alldritt, 22, has taken on the mantle left behind by the retired Louis Picamoles, carrying hard and bringing a hard-edged physicality to France from number eight.

Key stat: Aldritt leads the tournament for carries with 44 and has made 95m more than any other forward.

Antoine Dupont (France)

The 23-year-old scrum-half has been in dazzling form for France, sniping round the fringes and providing silver-service ball to his backline.

Key stat: Dupont has made 148m with ball in hand, more than any other scrum-half in the tournament.

Charles Ollivon (France)

New skipper Ollivon's all-action, free-roaming game has been the perfect complement to Alldritt in France's back row.

Key stat: Ollivon has had more try involvements (three tries and three try assists) than any other player in this year's tournament.

Romain Ntamack (France)

Ntamack, the son of former France wing Emile, is a running threat as well as a shrewd distributor of the ball from 10, keeping defences on high alert.

Key stat: Ntamack has scored more points (39) than any other player in the tournament.

CJ Stander (Ireland)

Stander won successive man-of-the-match awards in the first two rounds as he rampaged in the loose and tied up ball at the breakdown.

Key stat: Stander is joint top of the turnover stats (five) and second to Alldritt in carries with 41.

Jake Polledri (Italy)

Polledri has fought against the tide as Italy have slipped to three successive defeats, driving forward to make yards with ball in hand and doing defensive dirty work by the spadeload.

Key stat: Polledri has made the second-highest number of tackles (54), is joint top of the turnover charts (five) and has made the sixth-highest number of carries (35).

Hamish Watson (Scotland)

Flanker Watson has been a permanent back-row presence for Scotland, sniffing around the breakdown, chopping down runners and rumbling forward on his own pinball runs.

Key stat: Watson is Scotland's leading tackler in the tournament with 48.

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Jones made his first Six Nations appearance way back in 2007, but shows no sign of slowing down, inspiring his team-mates with his prodigious appetite for work.

Key stat: Jones leads Wales' tackle and turnover tallies after three games.