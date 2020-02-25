Josh Adams: Wales wing ruled out of Six Nations with ankle injury

Josh Adams receives treatment against France

Wales have been dealt a major injury blow with the 2019 World Cup's top try scorer Josh Adams being ruled out of the Six Nations by an ankle injury.

Adams suffered the problem during Wales' 27-23 defeat against France.

The 24-year-old is due to have surgery this week and could be sidelined for three months.

Wales have injury concerns on the wing with George North forced off with a head injury against France after a heavy challenge by Gael Fickou.

North is undergoing concussion return-to-play protocols.

Teenager Louis Rees-Zammit, Hallam Amos, Johnny McNicholl, Jonah Holmes and Liam Williams are the remaining wing options in the squad.

Centre Nick Tompkins finished the France defeat on the wing after switching from the centre.

McNicholl made his starting debut in the win against Italy followed by replacement appearances in the defeats against Ireland and France.

Gloucester's Rees-Zammit, 19, is yet to make a first Wales appearance, while Amos was a late inclusion in the squad after replacing the injured Owen Lane.

George North was forced off the field against France and failed a head injury assessment

Liam Williams is now available to play for Scarlets following his early release from Saracens, but has not played since injuring his ankle in training at the World Cup in Japan in October 2019.

He could be asked to prove his fitness for Scarlets in their Pro14 match against Munster in Limerick on 29 February.

Adams' absence is a major blow for Wayne Pivac as the wing who has scored 14 tries in 23 Tests and has crossed for 10 in his last nine matches for Wales.

Cardiff Blues wing Adams was also the leading try scorer in the 2019 World Cup tournament with seven tries.

Wales travel to face England at Twickenham on 7 March before hosting Scotland seven days later.

