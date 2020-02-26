Siale Piutau: Bristol Bears centre signs one-year contract extension

Siale Piutau joined Bristol Bears from Japanese club Yamaha Jubilo

Centre Siale Piutau has signed a one-year contract extension with Bristol.

The 34-year-old former Tonga international's new deal comes a year after his last extension and three months after his brother Charles signed a new two-year contract with the Bears.

Piutau, who retired from international rugby at the end of the 2019 World Cup, has made 47 appearances for Bristol since arriving in January 2017.

"Siale is a key part of our group," said Bears director of rugby Pat Lam.

"It's not just his personal performances, it's the leadership role he plays and the clarity he brings to everybody on and off the field."

Piutau said he is "hugely excited" to remain in a city that his "family have a close affinity to".