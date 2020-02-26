Mat Protheroe: Ospreys sign versatile back from Bristol Bears

Mat Protheroe is the second Ospreys new signing for the 2020-21 season following Wales scrum half Rhys Webb

Ospreys have signed versatile back Mat Protheroe from English Premiership club Bristol Bears for the 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old was born in Swansea and played for England U18s and U20s while at Gloucester's Hartpury College.

Protheroe, who plays in the back three or at fly-half, joined Bristol from Gloucester in 2017 and joins Ospreys with the goal of "winning trophies".

The announcement of his signing comes after Ospreys named Toby Booth at their new boss from the summer of 2020.

Ospreys have won twice in 18 competitive games in 2019-20.

Protheroe said: "I know the Ospreys have had a tough few months, looking in from the outside but the talent pool of young and experienced players they have, I just know they can compete at the top end of Europe and on a domestic level."

He also has eyes on international honours, saying: "Being a Welsh kid and playing rugby in Wales, the ultimate dream is to represent your country."

Protheroe has signed a two-year deal.

