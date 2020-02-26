Six Nations 2020: Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson called up for England

Anthony Watson last played for England in November's World Cup final

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Rugby World Cup stars Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson have been called up to a 25-man England training squad for their Six Nations match against Wales.

Bath wing Watson has yet to play in this year's Championship because of a calf injury.

Meanwhile Newcastle flanker Wilson - who is on loan at Sale - recently returned to action after knee surgery.

Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie are absent for family reasons.

Saracens back-row forward Ben Earl, who won his first caps against Scotland and Ireland, has not been included, while Exeter prop Harry Williams has been preferred to Bath's Will Stuart.

Northampton full-back George Furbank, who missed the win against Ireland, will continue his rehabilitation in camp.

Head coach Eddie Jones' slimmed-down squad meet on Wednesday lunchtime in Oxford for three days of training before the game at Twickenham on 7 March.

England re-established their Six Nations title credentials with a 24-12 victory over Ireland on Sunday.

England squad

Forwards: Curry, Dunn, Ewels, Genge, George, Itoje, Kruis, Launchbury, Lawes, Ludlam, Marler, Sinckler, Underhill, Williams Wilson.

Backs: Daly, Farrell, Ford, Heinz, Joseph, May, Slade, Tuilagi, Watson, Youngs.