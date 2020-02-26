Northampton Saints: Mallinder, Collins, Hill and Tuala agree new deals

Harry Mallinder used to be a ball boy before his Saints debut in 2014

Harry Mallinder, Tom Collins, Paul Hill and Ahsee Tuala have all signed new deals with Northampton Saints.

Tuala, 30, is a Samoa international who played at last year's Rugby World Cup, while fellow full-back Mallinder, 23, and winger Collins, 25, are products of the Franklin's Gardens.

Tight-head prop Hill, 24, won five caps for England in 2016.

"They're all important cogs in our machine," Saints' director of rugby Chris Boyd told the club website.

"He's got a big future ahead of him and I'd like to see him stay at Saints for the next seven or eight years," Boyd said of Hill.

"If he does I can see him being both highly-capped for the club and going on to play for England again."

The length of the contracts signed with the quartet have not been disclosed.