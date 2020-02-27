Liam Williams: Wales full-back kept in Six Nations camp

Liam Williams, in training before France, has scored 14 tries in 62 Wales internationals

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Wales have opted not to release Liam Williams to Scarlets this weekend ahead of the Six Nations trip to Twickenham.

Williams might be in line to face England on 7 March despite not playing since October 2019 due to an ankle injury.

Wing Josh Adams has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle problem.

There are also doubts over fellow wing George North after he failed a first-half head injury assessment against France.

Wales have released four players to the regions this weekend, with Cardiff Blues duo Hallam Amos and Seb Davies, Scarlets flanker Aaron Shingler and Dragons back-rower Taine Basham all available for Pro14 action.

Williams has not played since injuring his ankle in training before the World Cup semi-final against South Africa four months ago.

Wales have decided to keep Williams within camp rather than asking him to play a competitive regional match for Scarlets against Munster this weekend.

The 28-year-old will have to wait for the first game of his second spell with Scarlets after it was confirmed earlier this week he had rejoined early from Saracens.

Williams was initially expected to link up with Scarlets for the start of the 2020-21 season but is now available to the Welsh region for the rest of the season.

Wales have to release English-based players Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau, Louis Rees-Zammit, Jonah Holmes, Nick Tompkins, Will Rowlands, WillGriff John, Rhys Carre and new Bath scrum-half Rhys Webb back to their clubs.

Teenage wing Rees-Zammit has been classed as unavailable for selection by Gloucester because he is ill.