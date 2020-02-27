Tevita Cavubati: Harlequins and Fiji second-row signs new contract

Tevita Cavubati is the sixth player to agree a new contract at Harlequins this season

Harlequins' Fiji second-row Tevita Cavubati has signed a new contract.

Cavubati, 32, has played 15 times for Quins, and has 30 international caps, having featured for his country at the last two World Cups.

He first arrived in England in 2015 when he joined Worcester, moved on to Newcastle in 2017 and joined Quins following the World Cup last autumn after the Falcons were relegated.

Quins have not confirmed the length of Cavubati's new contract.

"He's been a physically dominant presence whenever he's pulled on the Quarters and has consistently secured Quins the type of gain line success that is so crucial in modern rugby - as both a destructive tackler and carrier," head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website.

"He's a Fijian boy with real character and adds far more than just his outstanding contributions on the pitch, he's a popular figure around the training ground."