England v Wales: Pivac-Gatland comparison unfair - Alun Wyn Jones

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones believes it would be harsh to judge Wales new coach Wayne Pivac on achieving an unwanted statistic his predecessor Warren Gatland never managed.

Wales are facing losing a third successive Six Nations match for the first time since 2007 when they travel to Twickenham next weekend.

"The comparison is a tough one, unfair from the coaching point," said Jones.

"As players we do not want to go into that uncharted territory."

Gatland took over in 2008 and before he left the Wales role following the 2019 World Cup, his side had won three Grand Slams, four Six Nations and reached two World Cup semi-finals.

Jones made his Six Nations debut in 2007 and was part of the Wales side that lost four successive games that year before Gareth Jenkins' team defeated England in the final match to avoid a whitewash.

The Wales lock though is refusing to look to the past after Gatland's 12-year era.

"Warren is not here," said Jones.

"It is uncharted territory and the pressure is on. It does not get any easier. Again, it is Wayne's first one, but Warren, while he had a first one, had 12 years to establish himself and everyone was used to what he was about and what he did.

"From the coaches' point of view, you cannot compare. The level is here and now.

"You do not want to think about losing a third game and it is difficult.

"You look at the margins against Ireland and France, and I am not saying we could have or should have, but those margins are smaller and smaller the further up the tree you go."

Coronavirus on the agenda

Alun Wyn Jones equalled Gethin Jenkins' Wales record of 56 Six Nations appearances in the 27-23 defeat against France in 2020

There is a Six Nations meeting in Paris on Monday to discuss the future of this year's tournament following the coronavirus which has already seen Ireland's home match against Italy next weekend postponed.

All Jones and Wales can focus on is trying the put their Six Nations campaign back on track at Twickenham after defeats against Ireland and France.

While there was was the memorable World Cup 2015 pool win at Twickenham, Wales have not won a Six Nations game at the venue since 2012 when centre Scott Williams clinched the Triple Crown with a brilliant individual try.

England are chasing their own Triple Crown this year after overcoming an opening defeat to France with victories over Scotland and Ireland.

"England have been building this tournament after a disappointing start," said Jones.

"They got the bit between their teeth in the last game and they are putting the pieces together to be the complete team they showed they were in the World Cup.

"They are trying to get back to that. It is pretty rudimentary, not the way they play but in the way they impose themselves."

Jones, 34, will win his 147th cap against England with his 138th Wales match supplemented by nine Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Only New Zealand World Cup winning captain Richie McCaw has more internationals caps with 148.

So Jones knows what the pre-match build circus of an England Wales match entails.

"Having been in the England-Wales week a few times, we know what is coming this week," said Jones.

"It is the whole week: you know what is coming up. A few guys have played them at home and a few haven't.

"The nature of the beast means it alters a bit when you cross the bridge.

"It is something to enjoy. I cannot remember all the games, just some of the special ones.

"I don't remember the wins more than the defeats, but you remember the good times."

