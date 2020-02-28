Pro14: Dragons v Cheetahs (Sat)

Taine Basham hopes to win his first cap for Wales in the Six Nations

Pro14: Dragons v Cheetahs Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 29 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live scores and report on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Taine Basham returns to the Dragons back row to face Toyota Cheetahs having been released from Wales Six Nations squad.

Basham is one of three changes from last weekend's 34-19 defeat at Glasgow with Prop Aaron Jarvis replacing injured Brok Harris at loose-head.

Cheetahs are without number eight Jasper Wiese who is suspended for four matches.

Also absent is flanker Chris Massyn with a concussion.

Will Talbot-Davies returns at full-back for Dragons having been out of action since injuring his wrist in early January.

There are also returns on the bench for Lewis Evans and Brandon Nansen who could play for only the second time this season.

Dragons have won their last four matches at Rodney Parade in all tournaments but haven't played at Rodney Parade in Pro 14 since beating Ospreys on Saturday, 4 January.

"We're all looking forward to being back on home soil," said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"All homes games are important to us and we now want to build on last week's game in Scotland.

"We understand this is a tough period for us, with some of our senior players away, but it is an opportunity for others that they must take.

"The Cheetahs have an ambitious game plan and pose threats all over the field."

Toyota Cheetahs are firmly in the hunt for a play-off spot, currently sat just three points adrift of Glasgow in third.

The two side have met just twice before with Cheetahs winning them both.

"We really want to finish off the tour on a high note with a win, all of our focus is on that," said Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie.

Dragons: Talbot-Davies; Rosser, Warren, Dixon, Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (capt); Jarvis, Shipp, Fairbrother, J Davies, Screech, Keddie, Basham, Griffiths.

Replacements: Lawrence, Reynolds, Coleman, Nansen, Evans, Knoyle, Botica, Goodchild.

Cheetahs: Blommetjies; Smith, Small-Smith, Ven Rensburg, Barry; Schoeman, Rienaar (capt); Venter, Arnoldi, De Bruin, Manjezi, Steenkamp, Olivier, Pokomela, Davis

Replacements: Dweba, Marais, Coetzee, JP du Preez, Koen, Meyer, Fouche, Smit.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistants: Adam Jones (WRU) & Stuart Gaffikin (IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)