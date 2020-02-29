WRU National League results
29 FEBRUARY, 2020
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abergavenny P - P Blackwood
Croesyceiliog P - P Caerleon
Cwmbran P - P Caldicot
Newport HSOB P - P Hartridge
Talywain P - P Oakdale
Ynysddu P - P Pill Harriers
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon P - P Caerphilly
Cilfynydd P - P Aberdare
Cowbridge P - P Llantrisant
Gilfach Goch P - P Abercwmboi
Llantwit Fardre P - P Treharris
Taffs Well P - P Llanishen
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Llanidloes P - P Rhyl
Mold 7 - 0 Abergele
Nant Conwy II P - P Shotton Steel
Newtown P - P Welshpool
Wrexham 8 - 3 Colwyn Bay
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Aberavon Quins 22 - 10 Seven Sisters
Bridgend Sports P - P Ystradgynlais
Maesteg Celtic P - P Porthcawl
Morriston P - P Builth Wells
Pencoed P - P Pyle
Resolven P - P Heol Y Cyw
DIVISION TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Fishguard
Loughor P - P Kidwelly
Mumbles P - P Burry Port
Nantgaredig 5 - 13 Tycroes
Pontyberem 16 - 9 Pontarddulais
Tenby United 15 - 7 Milford Haven
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertillery B G P - P Abertysswg
Blaina P - P Tredegar Ironsides
Garndiffaith P - P Abercarn
Llanhilleth P - P Rhymney
Machen P - P Usk
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Deri
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cardiff Quins P - P Fairwater
Llanharan 20 - 12 Canton
Old Illtydians P - P Pontyclun
Penygraig 17 - 14 Penarth
St Albans P - P Pentyrch
Tylorstown P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Flint P - P Dinbych II
Holyhead P - P Ruthin II
Menai Bridge 0 - 0 Llangefni II **Abandoned due toinjury**
Rhosllanerchrugog 10 - 19 Machynlleth
Wrexham II P - P Pwllheli II
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Baglan P - P Tonmawr
Bryncoch 40 - 5 Cwmgors
Cwmavon P - P Aberavon Green Stars
Swansea Uplands 24 - 0 Nantymoel
Taibach 22 - 14 Cwmllynfell
Vardre P - P Abercrave
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 12 - 10 Lampeter Town
Cardigan 38 - 8 Pembroke Dock Quins
Haverfordwest 32 - 9 Llanybydder
Laugharne P - P Neyland
St Clears 5 - 3 Tregaron
St Davids 5 - 13 Llangwm
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars P - P Trinant
Chepstow P - P Aberbargoed
Fleur De Lys P - P New Panteg
Nantyglo 15 - 7 Whitehead
Newport Saracens P - P Hafodyrynys
St Julians HSOB P - P New Tredegar
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely P - P Llandaff North
Gwernyfed 10 - 5 Old Penarthians
Hirwaun P - P Ynysowen
Llandaff P - P Cefn Coed
Tonyrefail P - P Wattstown
Treherbert 20 - 19 Llantwit Major
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen P - P Penlan
Banwen 10 - 18 Briton Ferry
Crynant P - P Bryncethin
Glais 5 - 29 Glyncorrwg
Neath Athletic 10 - 12 Pontrhydyfen
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United 26 - 0 Trimsaran
Betws P - P Furnace United
Cefneithin 11 - 11 Llandeilo
Llandybie P - P New Dock Stars
Llangadog P - P Bynea
Penygroes P - P Tumble
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Bettws P - P Crumlin
Brynithel P - P Crickhowell
Hollybush P - P Beaufort
West Mon P - P Pontllanfraith
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Ferndale P - P Abersychan
Forgeside P - P Cardiff Saracens
Girling P - P Tref y Clawdd
Llanrumney 17 - 6 Llandrindod Wells
Markham P - P Tredegar
Old Tyleryan 18 - 17 Cardiff Internationals
Trefil P - P Whitchurch
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach P - P Penybanc
Cwmtwrch 24 - 5 Pantyffynnon
Ogmore Vale 14 - 0 Fall Bay
Pontardawe 12 - 24 South Gower
Pontyates P - P Pontycymmer
Rhigos 10 - 31 Tonna