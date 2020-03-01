Finn Russell: Exiled Scotland fly-half holds positive talks with Gregor Townsend

Finn Russell could return for Scotland's summer tour after holding positive talks with head coach Gregor Townsend.

Russell has been absent for the Six Nations to date after a breach of team protocol in January.

The pair have mutually agreed that he will remain unavailable for the final two fixtures.

But BBC Scotland has learned Russell will call into the coaches' meeting ahead of Sunday's visit of France.

The Paris-based play-maker will share his insight into the French squad and coaches.

More to follow.