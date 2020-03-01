Pro14: Connacht see off Southern Kings with 29-19 win despite Peter Robb red card

Fly-half Jack Carty starred for Connacht with 12 points

Pro14 Conference B Southern Kings (14) 19 Tries: Ungerer, Cronje 2 Cons: Masuku 2 Connacht (17) 29 Tries: Fainga'a, O'Halloran, Carty, penalty try Cons: Carty 2 Pen: Carty

Connacht claimed a bonus-point win over Southern Kings despite Peter Robb's 15th-minute red card.

Colby Fainga'a and Tiernan O'Halloran gave the province an early lead before Stefan Ungerer and Erich Cronje responded following Robb's dismissal.

However, a Jack Carty try after the break put Connacht back in control while Cronje's second score kept the Kings in touch.

A late penalty try secured the extra point for Connacht in Port Elizabeth.

The Irish visitors flew into an early lead as Fainga'a and O'Halloran both crossed inside the opening five minutes.

Having laid the platform for a comfortable victory, Connacht's plans took a turn when Robb was shown red for striking Howard Mnisi in the neck with an elbow as he tried to fend off the centre.

Connacht are now just two points off third in Conference B

Kyle Godwin's yellow card shortly after temporarily reduced the visitors to 13 men with the Kings taking full advantage of the situation, nabbing quick back-to-back tries to draw level.

Carty landed a penalty to send his side into the break with a slim lead before picking a gap after the restart to extend Connacht's advantage.

Although Cronje crossed again, Connacht sealed the win with a late penalty try to give the final scoreline a more comfortable look.

Connacht are now just two points behind Scarlets in Conference B, who currently occupy the third and final play-off spot.

Southern Kings: Banda; Hollis, Sithole, Mnisi, Cronje; Masuku, Ungerer; Ferreira, van Rooyen, de Klerk, Sexton, Astle, Badiyana, Bholi, Louw.

Replacements: Stevens, Vos, Scholtz, de Wee, Lerm, Maree, Botes, Twum-Boafo.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Godwin, Daly, Healy; Carty, Blade; McAllister, Delahunt, Robertson-McCoy, Dillane, Maksymiw; Boyle, Fainga'a, Butler.

Replacements: Heffernan, Buckley, Kenny, Masterson, McKeon, Marmion, Fitzgerald, Robb.