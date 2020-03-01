Championship: Cornish Pirates survive scare to beat Nottingham 21-15

Rory Parata's try against Nottingham was his first in the Championship since the opening day of last season

Cornish Pirates forwards coach Alan Paver hopes his side will not repeat their second-half performance as they won 21-15 against Nottingham.

Tries from Rory Parata, Will Wilson and Dan Frost saw the Pirates lead 21-3 at half-time.

But they conceded two tries after the break to ensure a nervous finish at the Mennaye, and the visitors had pressure and territory to score more.

"It was pretty painful watching the last 30 minutes," Paver said.

The win sees Cornish Pirates consolidate third place in the Championship, six points off second-placed Ealing and 19 behind runaway leaders Newcastle.

"We executed everything that we talked about in the week, the guys really looked like they were zinging at times," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall of his side's first-half performance.

"If we could have played the full 80 as we played the first 40 it would have been an outstanding performance.

"They raised the momentum and put us under pressure," he added of the second half.,

"But if you look at the game, the big errors in that game that allowed them in it were from ourselves.

"It was a real wrestle toward the end and we were able to come away on the right side of the score, and in a week's time no one will ever remember it, but for us there'll be a lot of learning out of that."