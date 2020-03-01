Super6: Heriot's beat Ayrshire Bulls to earn home semi-final

Harry Paterson scored one of four Heriot's tries against Ayrshire Bulls

Heriot's clinched a home play-off in the inaugural Super6 by beating Ayrshire Bulls 26-15 on Sunday.

In the final round of fixtures, the hosts ran in four tries at Goldenacre to top the standings by two points.

They will meet either Bulls or Southern Knights in the semi-finals.

The latter's trip to second-placed Watsonians, who have also secured a home tie, was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while Stirling County edged Boroughmuir Bears 36-34.

The pair will do battle again in the fifth/sixth-place play-off at Bridgehaugh.